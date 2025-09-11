UK and Brazil team up to tackle environmental impact of fertilisers

Nations announce collaborative effort to drive research and innovation into sustainable fertilisers use in order to boost supply chain resilience and food security
The UK has joined forces with Brazil on a collaborative effort to tackle the damaging impacts of fertilisers on the environment, in a move designed to help "boost the resilience of our food production",...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis