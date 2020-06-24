25 Year Environment Plan
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Waste industry warns 25 Year Environment Plan at risk of failure
Ambitious legislation is needed to prevent failure of 25 Year Environment Plan, waste industry warns
'Minor delays': Brexit stunting 25 Year Environment Plan progress, Defra admits
Defra releases review of its long-term environmental targets which it claims show 90 per cent of actions are on course, but green groups have offered a lukewarm response
It's official: Tony Juniper appointed Natural England chair
Respected environmental campaigner to take up role at independent advisory body, as questions over budget cuts and post-Brexit position continue
'Crisis': Food and farming groups urge Defra for policy pause amid Brexit uncertainty
Letter to Environment Secretary Michael Gove calls for pause on green policy consultations in view of Brexit planning chaos
'Not good': Natural Capital Committee gives UK green progress scathing review
'Substantive action is now very urgent' if government is to meet natural environment pledge, declares independent advisory body
Michael Gove launches £10m drive to boost access to nature
Government's 'Year of Green Action' aims to boost environmental action and awareness among Britons
Brexit: Greener UK sets out blueprint for target-driven Environment Bill
Coalition of green groups calls for legally binding targets, mandated progress reports, and green trading arrangements to provide backbone of new flagship legislation
Government unveils plan to flush out plastic straws
Ban could be in place in just 12 months - but is it a win-win for the environment and businesses?
MPs call for creation of Environmental Enforcement and Audit Office
Environmental Audit Committee warns 25 Year Plan for Environment 'lacks detail' on how crucial green targets will be met
Brexit, the Environment Bill, and the sun-scorched uplands
Theresa May was at pains yesterday to stress the government will deliver high environmental standards post-Brexit - but the fear remains her welcome pledges could dissolve with her authority
The UK Environment Plan 2018: Business Challenges, Choices and Opportunities
Robertsbridge's Charles Secrett takes a tour d'horizon across the UK's green economy, and asks if mainstream businesses are ready for the disruption ahead
Gove eyes new green laws to 'underpin' protections post-Brexit
Environment Secretary says government commitment to improving environment means leaving 'the statute book in a better state than we inherited it'
Green Party trashes government green policy, calls for bolder ambition
Co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley use Spring conference speech to dismiss 25 Year Environment Plan as 'desperately disappointing'
Treasury quizzed over 'slow' progress on plastic tax plans
Chair of Environmental Audit Committee Mary Creagh writes to Chancellor Philip Hammond to ask where is the government's promised call for evidence on proposed plastic tax?
Theresa May needs to be bolder in her quest to tackle Britain's throwaway society
Producer responsibility schemes would jump-start the circular economy in the UK, argues Nick Oettinger from The Furniture Recyling Group
Five known unknowns loom over UK energy and climate policy
EEF's Roz Bulleid argues that despite reams of new government strategy papers on environmental and green business issues, some important details remain unresolved
Scottish government issues challenge to Michael Gove: 'Let's work together to fast-track plastic waste crackdown'
Inspired by popularity of hashtag #naystrawatall, Scottish government is investigating whether it can impose a national ban on plastic straws
GreenerUK warns Britain still faces threat of a 'brown' Brexit
Latest 'Brexit Risk Tracker' analysis suggests all main areas of environmental policy still under medium or high risk of weaker standards after UK leaves the EU
The war on plastics is about a lot more than bag levies, and all businesses need to respond
The policy blitz being aimed at plastic waste has barely started, and both the UK and Brussels are driving it
Costa, McDonalds, Waitrose, and Cranswick launch fresh flurry of plastic waste pledges
The surge in corporate plastic reduction and recycling commitments following the launch of the government's 25 Year Environment Plan has continued to gather pace
WRAP facing up to 25 job losses following cuts to government funding
Influential waste advisory body says it will continue to focus on tackling food waste, plastics, and other areas, as charity confirms restructuring is underway
Environmental deregulation - here's the latest: you'll like it (not a lot)
David Powell argues that just like the late, great Paul Daniels the government is using distraction techniques to divert attention from the trick that is being pulled
Iceland vows to become world's first 'plastic free' supermarket
Retail giant breaks ranks to declare that 'the continuing defence of current plastic packaging does not resonate with the consumer and general public opinion'