'Painfully slow': MPs deliver scathing review of government's environmental progress

MPs in Public Accounts Committee have urged government to “move on from aspirational words” and start “taking the hard decisions” to advance its environmental agenda

Progress on schemes to improve the UK's air, water, and biodiversity have been "painfully slow" in the nine years since the Conservative-led government first pledged to improve the natural environment "within a generation".

That is the scathing verdict delivered by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee this morning in a new report that examines progress made by the government towards enhancing the UK's natural environment.

The select committee's report accuses the government of failing to publish a full set of clear objectives to spell out what improving the natural environment within a generation actually entails, arguing the 25 Year Environment Plan released by the government in 2018 did not lay out a "coherent set of long-term objectives or interim milestones" for the government's overarching environmental goal, despite reiterating its ambition.

Meg Hillier, the Labour MP that chairs the committee, urged the government to "move on from aspirational words and start taking the hard decisions across a wide range of policy areas required to deliver real results".

"These 'generations' will soon be coming of age with no sign of the critical improvements to air and water quality government has promised them, much less a serious plan to halt environmental destruction," she said. "Our national environmental response is left to one department, and months from hosting an international conference on climate change, the government struggles to determine the environmental impact of its own latest spending round."

The report - which comes just a day after the Treasury-commissioned Dasgupta Review on the economics of biodiversity warned the global economy risked disaster unless policymakers better embedded environmental considerations into their decision-making - argues the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) does not have the "clout" to lead environmental efforts across government or hold other departments to account, despite being the lead on all environmental policy, apart from climate change mitigation, which is the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The PAC said the complexity of environmental issues was "not a good enough excuse for such serious delays" to the development of comprehensive targets and strategies for enhancing the environment, especially at a time when so many environmental indicators are in decline.

However, Defra hit back at the criticsm, insisting a statement arguing that the government had made "significant progress" in protecting the natural environment, improving biodiversity, and combatting climate change.

"We are ambitious in our determination to build back greener from the pandemic through a range of actions - including progressing our 25-year Environment Plan and securing Royal Assent for the Environment Bill, which will enshrine environmental targets for our air quality, water, and biodiversity in law," the spokesperson said. "We are also investing £640m in the Nature for Climate Fund and establishing an independent Office for Environmental Protection."

But the PAC insisted it "remains to be convinced" whether the post-Brexit green watchdog set out in the Environment Bill will be "sufficiently independent" of government, echoing the concerns of environmental campaigners who have long called for the Office of Environmental Protection to report directly to parliament.

The MPs in the select commitee also expressed fears the OEP would inherit a backlog of cases when its enabling legislation, the Environment Bill, is finally passed following repeated delays. The flagship post-Brexit legislation suffered a fresh round of delays last week and is now not expected to be enacted into law until the autumn, a postponement many fear could have serious repercussions for the protection of the natural environment.

The PAC has also alleged that neither Defra nor the Treasury has a good understanding the total costs of delivering on the UK's environmental goals, noting that funding for measures geared at improving the natural environment are typically delivered on a piecemeal basis, and that environmental impacts are still ignored in many government spending decisions.

"We recognise that costs cannot be pinned down precisely for such long-term issues, but we do expect the two departments [Defra and the Treasury] to come to a shared view of the broad scale of costs involved," the report notes.