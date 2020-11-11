Defra lacking clear plan for meeting environmental goals, watchdog warns

Defra is under resourced and lacking in requisite skills to meet environmental goals, the NAO has warned

National Audit Office report urges government to shore-up its plans to protect and enhance the environment

In 2011 the government set an ambition for this to be the first generation to leave the natural environment in a better state than it inherited, a pledge that was followed in 2018 by the 25 Year Environment Plan which set out a vision for achieving that goal and establishing the UK a global "environmental leader".

However, according to a damning new report from the National Audit Office (NAO) the government has still "not yet set a course for developing a comprehensive set of objectives and delivery plans to achieve its environmental goals".

The 25 Year Environment Plan included 10 overarching goals covering issues such as clean air, clean and plentiful water, and thriving plants and wildlife. The government promised to bolster the strategy with legally-binding environmental targets that would be established through its new Environment Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament.

But the NAO report warns the government is making inadequate progress against its stated environmental goals, with efforts hampered by unclear targets, timelines for action, and strategies, as well as a lack of adequate skills and resources at Defra. It concludes that the government risks setting back progress towards its environmental goals, and making ineffective funding decisions "in a piecemeal way".

It is the latest in a number of highly critical assessments of Defra's progress in recent years, following significant budget cuts at the department over the past decade.

The government's independent advisory body the Natural Capital Committee last month again warned that progress against the environmental goals set out in the 25 Year Plan had been sluggish at best and at worst had seen progress thrown into reverse with urgent action now needed to stem the decline in England's "deteriorating" environment.

There are also long-standing fears among green groups that the government's post-Brexit green regulation plans leave too many gaps in governance to protect and enhance England's natural environment.

As such, the NAO's report today recommends the government draw up a coherent new set of objectives, with measurable outcomes for 2030 and 2040, in order to offer a clear plan long term for improving the UK's environment.

Echoing the Natural Capital Committee, the NAO urged Defra to plug the widening gaps in its monitoring and reporting against its environmental goals by setting out a more comprehensive set of milestones for delivering the Environment Plan. At present, Defra does not expect to have complete data to measure overall performance against its green goals until 2024 at the earliest, it said.

Moreover, the report highlights consumer and business behaviour change as a critical, yet neglected, priority area for the Department, arguing that harnessing positive changes from the pandemic - such as more walking and cycling - will be crucial to meeting its environmental goals.

The proposed Office for Environmental Protection (OEP), which is set to take over environmental watchdog duties in the UK after Brexit, should also scrutinise the 25 Year Environment Plan, it said, with Defra handed responsibility for monitoring cross-governmental spending on key environmental initiatives.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said despite almost a decade passing since the government set its ambition to leave the natural environment in a better state than it inherited it, it "still does not have the right framework to achieve it".

"Some progress has been made on elements of the Environment Plan but significant action is needed across national and local government, working with business and the public, if the environmental goals are to be met," he said.

The government's flagship green legislation, the Environment Bill, is currently making its way through the committee stages of scrutiny in Parliament, but there are just weeks left before the UK is due to formally leave the auspices of the EU, raising concerns as to whether the UK's new environmental protection regime will be ready on time.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press, but has repeatedly stressed that it remains committed to maintaining world leading environmental standards post-Brexit and delivering on its long-term environmental goals.

However, chair of Parliament's the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), Conservative MP Philip Dunne, said the NAO's report had "shone a light on some of the missing pieces of the government's environment policy", arguing that "cohesion is urgently" needed if the government is to deliver on its stated aim of cementing the UK's position as a world leader on climate action.

He added that the findings echoed the work of the EAC as part of its inquiry into biodiversity and ecosystems. "We too have heard that there is a lack of clear objectives on biodiversity targets, and we are exploring how the system can be improved to ensure our precious ecosystems thrive," he said. "We need to see the government's rhetoric turned into action if we are to have any hope of reaching net-zero carbon emissions and, crucially, in the words of the government which we share, leave the environment in a better condition than we found it."