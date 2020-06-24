1.5C
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
NEST plots boost to climate goals to accelerate corporate carbon cuts
Provider of millions of UK pensions considering raising its benchmark for climate positive companies
More than 500 B-Corps offer 2030 net zero pledge
Certified B-Corps including Allbirds, The Body Shop, innocent drinks, and Patagonia promise to reduce emissions in line with a 1.5C trajectory
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
Britvic joins 1.5C Science-Based Target movement
UK soft drinks firm will halve emissions from its own operations by 2025 and hit net zero by 2050
AXA promises investment and insurance coal phase-out
Campaigners hail new climate strategy as a 'new global benchmark for best practice'
Sodexo, Electrolux, L'Oreal and many more ramp up climate commitments to 1.5C pathway
UN confirms 87 of the world's largest companies have committed to emissions targets in line with 1.5C warming trajectory
Report: Solar surge to lead to huge fall in cost of renewables
The cost of renewable technologies will be slashed over the next few decades, according to Norwegian renewable energy giant Statkraft
Switzerland targets net zero emissions by 2050
Swiss government says net zero goal will put country in line with the most ambitious national targets under the Paris Agreement
Molson Coors joins Science-Based Targets with 1.5C goal and new plastics strategy
Beer giant is promising to cut emissions by 50 per cent and ensure all packaging is 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradeable by 2025
Fiji takes swipe at 'selfish' nations as it unveils 2050 net zero climate law
Pacific island nation aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, tax plastics, and draw up plans to relocate citizens affected by climate change
Net Zero: Battalion of corporate giants pledge to deliver 1.5C climate targets
As UN Secretary General calls on governments to deliver carbon neutral plans, 27 of the world's largest companies will today announce net zero emissions goals
Co-op steps up climate goals with 1.5C Science-Based Target
Supermarket has promised to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
Walking the talk: Inside Carbon Credentials' journey to a 1.5 degree Science-Based Target
For years sustainability consultancy Carbon Credentials has advised large corporates on adopting a Science-Based Target - now it's had its own approved
Science-based targets scheme tightens rules in line with latest science
Influential initiative updates approach for assessing if corporate carbon targets are in line with 1.5C and 'well below 2C' warming goals
Net Zero: Governments debut 'Countdown to 100 low-carbon solutions' initiative
EU-backed Mission Innovation consortia launches new programme to identify 100 large scale investment opportunities that are compatible with a 1.5C goal
Net Zero: BT announces 2045 net zero emissions pledge
Telecoms giant responds to IPCC's clarion call with new, more ambitious decarbonisation target
Tetra Pak to reconsider climate targets in wake of IPCC report
EXCLUSIVE: World's largest packaging company will 'look again' at boosting its climate goals to meet 1.5C target
The public backs a Net Zero vision, but is that enough?
New survey reveals 85 per cent of Brits think making the UK 'carbon neutral' should be a policy priority, so why do politicians remain wary of deep decarbonisation policies?
'Tipping points' could exacerbate climate crisis, scientists fear
IPCC report 'underestimates potential of these key dangers to send Earth into spiral of runaway climate change'
Keeping within 1.5C: The key green business takeaways
All the key green business implications - risks, targets and opportunities - from the IPCC's seminal report on keeping temperature increases within 1.5C
Energy sector's carbon emissions to grow for second year running
IEA head says growth in renewables needs to be paired with coal plant closures
'The science and facts are clear': Green economy reacts to IPCC 1.5C report
'One of the defining moments in the course of human affairs' - business leaders step up calls for bolder climate action in wake of stark warnings from the IPCC
IPCC 1.5C Report: World needs to build net zero global economy by 2050
'The next few years are probably the most important in our history'