'Far off track': NZAOA urges investors and policymakers to accelerate net zero transition ahead of COP27

The UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) has today again called on companies to provide forward-looking emissions targets and urged policymakers to create a clear and consistent climate policy framework to help accelerate the net zero transition ahead of the COP27 Climate Summit in November.

The calls came in a new report published today, which warned the world is "far off track" for meetings the goals of the Paris Agreement. Günther Thallinger, NZAOA chair, said that the upcoming COP27 talks in Egypt represent a "significant opportunity" for businesses and world leaders to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and unlock increased investment in the net zero transition.

"That's why the Alliance calls on policymakers to make systemic changes, such as enabling the scaling of blended finance vehicles to mobilise investment in emerging markets and implementing well-designed carbon-pricing mechanisms for cost-effective decarbonisation," he said.

The report, which is issued on behalf of the scores of institutional investors that have signed up to the NZAOA, calls on governments to deliver enhanced national climate action plans - or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - which the group warned are essential for ensuring 2030 emissions targets that are aligned with the global goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C are delivered.

It also called for the introduction of long-term domestic policies which enable a just transition towards a net zero economy should be implemented. As an example, NZAOA highlighted its Governmental Carbon Pricing position paper, where it argues for a well-designed carbon pricing system in line with a just transition.

In addition, the report said policymakers should continue to reform existing finance and investment policy frameworks so that more investment is directed in support of net zero goals, including through the mandating of climate-related financial disclosures for companies.

The NZAOA also argued the urgent needs of emerging and developing economies must be addressed through increased investment in climate adaptation and resilience, including through the scaling-up of blended finance vehicles that can target investments in developing economies.

The report came as the NZAOA announced it has increased its membership by a factor of six since 2019 and now comprises 74 institutional investors, with total assets under management (AUM) of $10.6tr.

NZAOA, which is today celebrating three years since its inception, released its second Progress Report, which it said "underlines significant growth and implementation of credible investor commitments to decarbonisation", as well as "active policy engagement and stewardship" from leading asset owners.

NZAOA said 44 of its members have agreed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with the International Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) 1.5C target by 2025, meaning $7.1tr worth of AUM are covered by its 1.5C-target framework.

Of these 44 investors, 41 - including notable investors such as Swiss Re, Allianz, Munich Re, and Dai-Ichi Life - have all set targets to reduce their total portfolio emissions across four asset classes by at least 22 per cent by 2025, or by at least 49 per cent by 2030.

According to NZAOA, these new commitments cover more than double the AUM which was committed last year, rising from $1.5tr to $3.3tr. The targets commit investors to reduce their portfolio emissions across four asset classes for which target-setting methodologies exit, including listed equity, publicly traded corporate bonds, real estate and infrastructure.

Members setting these goals, which NZAOA has dubbed 'financing the transition' targets, have also seen the absolute value of their investments in climate solutions, such as clean technologies or green infrastructure, increase nearly three-fold, to a total of $253bn this year.

Members sign-up to NZAOA on a five-year cycle, and they are all required to establish emissions targets within 12 months of joining. In addition, NZAOA said its member are required to adhere to its Accountability Mechanism, where investors have to follow strict target-setting and reporting guidance, with failure to comply resulting in an inquiry. As a last resort, the Alliance said that members that fail to comply with their guidelines would ultimately be delisted.

Thallinger said that by following these guidelines its members are holdings themselves to account through concrete, near-term and science-based climate targets, as well as putting themselves in a "strong" position to benefit from the vast opportunities in climate-related investments.

"We hope this will encourage more asset owners to join us in aligning their portfolios with a pathway that keeps global warming to 1.5C," he said. "We need investors from all corners of the world to act at scale, at pace and together with national governments to make this the decade of transition despite the many other crises affecting the global economy."

Caroline Clarke, head of financial services at Carbon Intelligence called the result's of NZAOA's Progress Report were "particularly encouraging", adding that it "demonstrates that asset owners are successfully leveraging their influence over asset managers and investee companies to drive real economy decarbonisation."

"In this crucial decade of climate action, near-term target setting is as important as long-term goals to achieving net zero by 2050," she said. "NZAOA members have taken a big step forward in this area."

However, the NZAOA and other net zero-focused groupings from across the financial sector continue to face criticism from some environmental groups, who maintain that many of the leading investors signed up to such initiatives are not moving fast enough to decarbonise their portfolios and are in some cases are continuing to invest in fossil fuel infrastructure.

Just last week, a group of leading NGOs wrote to the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) and the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) to call on the members of the NZBA to ensure that they accelerate their decarbonisation efforts and comply with the latest guidelines set out by the Race to Zero campaign.