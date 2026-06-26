'One touch of nature made the whole world kin': Shakespeare's Globe launches inaugural climate and nature playwriting prize

Submissions now open for Climate Playwriting Prize 2026, which aims to uncover new plays about the climate crisis and support them in finding their audience
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre has joined forces with climate storytelling organisation Climate Spring and Fern Culture to launch the inaugural 2026 Climate Playwriting prize in a move designed to celebrate...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis