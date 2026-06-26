'One touch of nature made the whole world kin': Shakespeare's Globe launches inaugural climate and nature playwriting prize

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Submissions now open for Climate Playwriting Prize 2026, which aims to uncover new plays about the climate crisis and support them in finding their audience

Shakespeare's Globe Theatre has joined forces with climate storytelling organisation Climate Spring and Fern Culture to launch the inaugural 2026 Climate Playwriting prize in a move designed to celebrate...

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