Copenhagen
Are we entering a new golden age of climate law making?
Countries of every economic, social, cultural type are passing climate change laws say researchers - but is more legislation the answer to the climate crisis?
Paris Agreement 100 days on: COP21 in numbers
Ever wondered how many cups of coffee are needed to draw up a global climate agreement?
Paris Summit: Success guaranteed?
A successful agreement is within the grasp of negotiators gathering in Paris - but in one important respect they have already delivered
Green Climate Fund to discuss $100bn pledged by rich countries
UN body set up to be world's single biggest source of financing for climate change mitigation faces complex and difficult task
US insists it does still support two degree climate goal
Stern: 'Of course, the US continues to support this goal; we have not changed our policy'
US signals desire to axe global two degree climate goal
Climate change envoy Todd Stern makes case for a more 'flexible' global treaty that ditches the binding target to limit average temperature rises to two degrees
Maldives ex-president vows to keep fighting for swift action on climate change
Former president Mohamed Nasheed, who resigned last month in what he claimed was a de facto coup, warns the country will now find it difficult to make its voice heard on the global stage
Will rich nations 'bully' poorer countries in Durban?
New report accuses developed countries of using divide-and-rule tactics as part of international climate talks
UN to forecast renewables boom through to 2050
Leaked Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report predicts a 100 exajoule increase in renewable energy capacity
Huhne applauds rise in global climate change legislation
Energy and climate change secretary says rise in domestic legislation can kick-start talks on an international deal
Extra climate summit to focus on Kyoto successor
UN confirms Bangkok talks in April on top of already scheduled meetings in Bonn and Durban
Ban Ki-moon ends hands-on involvement in climate change talks
UN secretary general will redirect efforts to making more immediate gains in clean energy and sustainable development
The world four degrees warmer: flooded, starving, and broke
As the Cancun Summit kicks off, scientists outline the catastrophic scale of the climate change threat
Report: Climate aid ignoring adaptation efforts
Vast majority of $30bn fast-start fund going to schemes targeting emissions rather than adaptation
IEA: Outlook bleak without global climate deal
World Energy Outlook warns oil price spike will hit if countries fail to shift to low-carbon economy
Report: spending must double on renewable energy projects in developing countries
Think-tank suggests that richer nations should provide upfront cash if environmental targets are to be met
UN could tap private sector to meet $100bn Copenhagen pledge
Taxes on foreign exchange transactions, carbon allowances, aviation and shipping are mooted suggestions in leaked report by UN advisers
Nagoya biodiversity talks go down to the wire
Countries split on how to share profits derived from rainforests, but delegates remain hopeful international ecosystems deal can be struck
Mexico attempts to "rescue" stricken climate talks
Frantic round of diplomacy aims to get developing countries back on board ahead of crucial Cancun summit
Academics warn of failing international carbon targets
Diplomats gathering in Bonn told that pledged emission targets fall well short of that required to stabilise temperatures
Only business can save us now
In Washington and Cancun the business community holds the key to climate action
False start for Bonn talks as Copenhagen row rumbles on
Small group of Latin American countries refuse to discuss negotiating text containing elements of Copenhagen Accord
Presence of world leaders "paralysed" climate summit, UN letter claims
United Nations climate chief says Danish presidency's backing for US also derailed Copenhagen negotiations
De Boer confirms plan to integrate Copenhagen Accord in UN climate text
Outgoing head of UN's climate secretariat outlines agenda for crucial Bonn climate meeting