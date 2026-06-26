Study: Nearly $400bn worth of global data centre capacity at risk from climate impacts

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Research from Schneider Electric shows climate risk is not yet fully priced into physical asset valuations for AI data centres, leaving owners 'increasingly exposed' to worsening extreme weather impacts

The impact of climate risk on global AI-data centre infrastructure has been "significantly underestimated", leaving 38 per cent of global data centre enterprise value totalling $388bn exposed to climate...

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