textiles
Fashion sector on trend to miss 2020 waste targets
Population growth, rising consumption levels, lack of collection infrastructure and fast fashion is blocking industry progress on waste, report finds
HP inks $200m investment to tackle water pollution
HP's innovations in water-based inks have already had an impact on food packaging markets, tech giant says
Charity shops team up to squeeze out rogue recyclers
Major charity store chains have said they will only pass unsold stock on to accredited recyclers
Government rejects calls to make fast fashion retailers pay for textile clean up
MPs accuse government of being 'out of step' with the public after Whitehall rejects pleas for fashion industry crackdown
Property giant to launch textile recycling scheme at major shopping centre
In response to MPs' call for fashion recycling tax, Landsec announces plans for 'interactive donation point'
Could squids solve the microplastics crisis?
Newly discovered squid protein could prove valuable ingredient for whole range of eco-friendly plastic materials
Could the humble mushroom hold the key to greener industry?
Novozymes' microbial scientist Sara Landvik takes BusinessGreen on a stroll to learn about how mushrooms could help the world hit its Paris Agreement goals
Fashion industry accounts for more than a third of ocean microplastics, report warns
Washing an item of closing made of synthetic textile can release up to 700,000 microscopic fibres in the water
Are high street fashion retailers doing enough to combat viscose pollution?
Fashion industry practices have yet again come under the spotlight in a new report which points to only mixed progress on ensuring transparent, clean viscose production
'Make Fashion Circular': Burberry, Nike and Gap join forces to tackle textile waste
Major new global initiative draws some of the biggest clothing brands together to promote vision of a zero waste fashion industry
Are sustainable certifications worth the paper they are written on?
Campaigners argue labelling schemes certifying provenance of textiles, fish and palm oil are 'failing the environment and consumers'
Sweet dreams? Hotel group behind Novotel, Mercure and Ibis rolls out greener linens
Hospitality giant to stock cohort of mid-range and budget hotels with natural coloured towels, robes and bedlinens in bid to cut carbon footprint
Uniform Solutions: How Your Textile Company Can Help You Go Green
Green uniform laundry services can help businesses reduce waste and lower costs
Sustainable nylon? Aquafil joins with Genomatica for greener fabric push
Two firms strike multi-year agreement to create plant-based caprolactam - a key ingredient in producing 100 per cent sustainable nylon
Halloween is a nightmare for textile waste, survey finds
#SewSpooky campaign launched to encourage families and students to pass old costumes to others instead of throwing them away after just one wear
Aquafil rolls out $10m for first carpet recycling plant in US
Italian textile recycling firm hopes its proposed Arizona facility is the first of many across the US
IKEA unpacks textile waste with fabric collection pilot
Flatpack superstore in Cardiff launches pilot scheme to collect unwanted fabrics for repair, reuse and recycling