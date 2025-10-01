'Drought-flation' is driving the cost-of living crisis

clock • 4 min read

To secure affordable food, reduce economic shocks, and safeguard rural livelihoods, we need to start by improving the health of the earth beneath our feet, writes Praveena Sridhar from the Save Soil Movement

Extreme weather is no longer a distant climate threat - it is reshaping the economics of the food industry. Degraded soils cannot retain water and are therefore exacerbating the severity of droughts....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Climate change

'Drought-flation' is driving the cost-of living crisis
Climate change

'Drought-flation' is driving the cost-of living crisis

To secure affordable food, reduce economic shocks, and safeguard rural livelihoods, we need to start by improving the health of the earth beneath our feet, writes Praveena Sridhar from the Save Soil Movement

Praveena Sridhar, Save Soil Movement
clock 01 October 2025 • 4 min read
'Brakes slammed': Global emissions growth has slowed drastically in decade since Paris Agreement
Climate change

'Brakes slammed': Global emissions growth has slowed drastically in decade since Paris Agreement

Global emissions have grown just 1.17 per cent since COP21 versus an 18.4 per cent increase in the decade to 2015, ECIU analysis shows

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 September 2025 • 4 min read
China announces new climate target to cut emissions by up to 10 per cent by 2035
Climate change

China announces new climate target to cut emissions by up to 10 per cent by 2035

President Xi Jinping urges international community to 'stay focused on the right direction’, as more than 100 countries submit new climate goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 September 2025 • 7 min read