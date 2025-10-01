'Drought-flation' is driving the cost-of living crisis

To secure affordable food, reduce economic shocks, and safeguard rural livelihoods, we need to start by improving the health of the earth beneath our feet, writes Praveena Sridhar from the Save Soil Movement
Extreme weather is no longer a distant climate threat - it is reshaping the economics of the food industry. Degraded soils cannot retain water and are therefore exacerbating the severity of droughts....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis