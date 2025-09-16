Register to watch: How renewable energy buyers and solution providers can win in Europe's renewables transition

You can now sign up below for BusinessGreen's upcoming webinar 'Sustainable, Talks - Renewable Energy' in association with Schneider Electric.

European renewable energy markets are evolving, with momentum growing in new regions, while buyers and sellers are re-evaluating future deal structures in others. Falling power purchase agreement (PPA) prices, expanding project pipelines, and evolving frameworks and regulations are creating novel opportunities - but also different risks.

Titled 'Timing is everything: How renewable energy buyers and solution providers can win in Europe's renewables transition', the session will explore the latest market dynamics, procurement strategies, and policy developments that are reshaping how corporates source clean energy across the continent, while also assessing impacts from key markets abroad.

Brought to you in association with Schneider Electric, this latest episode of 'Sustainable, Talks' will see experts from the likes of BloombergNEF (BNEF) and Haleon provide exclusive insights into the trends and data driving strategic decisions for energy buyers and solution providers.

Why act now?

Because market volatility, policy shifts, and upcoming Scope 2 revisions to the GHG Protocol are transforming the renewables landscape in real time. Delaying your strategy could mean:

Missing the window to secure cost-effective renewables deals

Facing higher costs as regulatory changes reshape procurement frameworks and market dynamics

Losing momentum in achieving your decarbonisation goals

The window to act is narrowing. Companies that move decisively today will lock in long-term value, futureproof their operations, and lead the energy transition - not chase it.

Join BusinessGreen on Monday 6 October and get involved in the discussion, where key topics on the agenda will include:

European Corporate PPA and Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) market trends and regional highlights

Decarbonising value chains through aggregated PPAs

Energy resilience driving onsite and direct wire solutions

Key markets abroad to transact in or to watch, including the US and China

Preparing for the GHG Protocol's upcoming Scope 2 changes, including potential location and time matching

Who should attend:

Energy managers, sustainability leaders, procurement professionals, and corporate decision-makers looking to futureproof their energy strategies, enhance resilience, and accelerate their net zero journey.

Register below for the online event which takes place on Monday 6 October, 2pm (GMT).