How energy optimisation can help businesses reap the rewards of the net zero transition

All businesses must play a part in the transition to a low carbon energy system required to reach net zero by 2050.

Moving away from the traditional fossil fuel systems that much of our society and businesses are built around means that we'll need to think and act differently - and not just when it comes to how much electricity we use, but how and when we consume it.

We all need to become more engaged to deliver system that works for everyone.

Meeting the challenges of the clean energy transition might sound daunting. However, they are not only achievable, but they offer financial, social and environmental benefits to the businesses prepared to get involved now.

A more sustainable system

In a low carbon system, generation sources will be greener, but also more distributed, more intermittent and less dispatchable.

On the face of it, this creates a series of challenges. But through technology and behavioural change, we can be smarter and more responsible with our electricity use, by adjusting consumption in line with the system's needs. This flexibility will keep our system balanced and drive a secure and affordable zero carbon future.

For businesses, this could mean optimising the electricity consumption of operations such as industrial machinery, refrigeration or HVAC to harmonise with the grid's needs.

This could involve ramping up energy use during periods of high renewable generation and avoiding peak energy demand periods to reduce system strain, or becoming more efficient in the electricity used.

Ultimately, flexibility enables our businesses to do more with less - something that is absolutely essential for a net zero energy system.

Optimisation makes sound business sense

For many firms, getting started on optimising electricity is easier than expected. Many businesses already have the technology in place to start making this transition. For example, organisations that have refrigeration, HVAC, energy storage, heat pumps or any other form of flexible load, already have the potential to optimise their usage, save money and access new revenue streams.

They also find that optimisation unlocks significant value from their operations. Flexibility helps businesses boost financial resilience, avoid high prices and maximise the value of their energy contracts. We have found that organisations that allow suppliers such as Bryt Energy to tweak consumption, within agreed limits, in line with system needs, can save up to 20 per cent of their energy spend.

Optimising electricity usage also enables businesses to play their part in helping ensure a reliable and affordable net zero grid for everyone.

It's time for 'good grid citizenship'

Achieving a net zero system is about mindsets as well as technology. In a net zero system, we'll all need to be more responsible in our energy usage and see ourselves as engaged citizens, rather than simply energy consumers.

‘Good grid citizenship' is about thinking of the grid as something that is shared, with users contributing to its reliable and affordable operation so that it works for everyone. It means only taking what's needed, being more efficient and offering back surplus energy to meet the needs of the wider system.

Optimising existing assets can help businesses achieve this and could make a huge difference to our collective success in reducing carbon emissions and creating a more future-fit energy system.

The time to act is now

A better energy future is within our collective grasp. Through optimisation, your business can reap the rewards and make a difference.

Bryt Energy offers a range of optimisation solutions to help businesses support the transition to a net zero system