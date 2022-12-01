Environment Secretary confirms green farming subsidy regime to proceed

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has confirmed the government's post-Brexit agricultural subsidy regime is to roll out as originally planned next year, as she sought to alleviate widespread concerns among farmers about the government's ability to deliver the sweeping reform package.

Speaking to the Country, Land and Business Association (CLA's) annual conference this morning, Coffey confirmed a controversial review of Environmental Land Management (ELMs) scheme launched by former Prime Minister Liz Truss was now complete, with the package's key proposals remaining intact.

She took to the stage after the president of the Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) delivered a blunt assessment of the government's track record on farming issues, arguing mixed policy signals and a lack of clarity about the post-Brexit farming reforms was undermining the rural economy.

With Coffey in attendance, Mark Tufnell used his address to slam the government's management of the ELM plans, arguing that ongoing delays and a failure to publish payment rates was rapidly eroding farmers' confidence in the project.

"Two years into the transition, and after promises of early introduction of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) to help manage the move away from the [EU's] Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), members still have no clarity on what will be paid beyond what was made available for 2022, or the payment rates themselves," he said. "You don't buy something from the shop without knowing the price. You don't invest in a new business without knowing the outlay."

The ELM is a key pillar of the government's plans to replace the EU's Basic Payment Scheme, where farmers are paid based on the amount of land they own, with a system that hands out subsidies to farmers that deliver public services such as flood, soil, and habitat protection.

Tufnell said it was "unacceptable" that payment rates for two out of three of the ELMS' programmes, the Sustainable Farming Incentive and Local Nature Recovery, had not yet been published, despite the schemes being due launch in a matter of weeks.

"We have held government's feet to the fire, communicated robustly and negotiated hard, but we have done so in a way that never loses sight of the end goal: that being paid for environmental delivery is the right thing, and that improving our soils and boosting nature is the right thing to do," he said. "[But] it is getting very difficult to sell this proposition to farmers at large when the government in England has failed to promote its own message effectively."

The CLA's president's criticism of the government's performance extended beyond its farming agenda. Tuffnell also noted the planning regime seemed "designed to hold the rural economy back" and argued that a lack of affordable housing and poor infrastructure and connectivity was also hurting rural areas.

He said he could not see how the policy landscape had improved in the 12 years since the Conservatives had come to power. "There is nothing Conservative about holding rural businesses back," he said. "There is nothing Conservative about letting rural communities fail."

Taking to the stage, Coffey confirmed that the controversial review of ELMs commissioned by former Prime Minister Liz Truss was now complete and insisted the scheme would go ahead in line with its original timetable.

"I am pleased to tell you that the review is now complete and that we are moving ahead with the transition, on the same timescale and with three schemes," she said. "All the funding that we are taking out through reductions in Basic Payment Scheme over time will continue to be made available to farmers through a combination of one-off grants and ongoing schemes and the advice you need to get your business on the right footing for the future."

But she stopped short of providing any details about payment rates, promising more detail would follow "early in the new year". "We will be saying more about what we'll be offering to pay you to do in the next phase of all the schemes," she told the audience.

Coffey insisted the government would support farmers in the transition away from the EU's agricultural subsidy system to the UK's new green subsidy programme. "I am committed to making sure that we give you the clarity, certainty and support that I know you need," she said.

Green groups welcomed the news that the ELMS was not facing the axe, but argued the government needed to provide more clarity over missing details and increase the ambition of the scheme.

Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance, said the Sunak administration appeared to be signalling the Truss government's "attack on nature" was over. "But that's hardly sufficient," he added. "We need rapid progress in land use change and funding to support it. We're still waiting for money and a clear vision of how farmers can make a good living from carbon removal and nature restoration."

And Joan Edwards, director of policy and public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, noted that time was running out to make the schemes a success.

"Today the Secretary of State confirmed the Government's commitment for the agricultural transition to help tackle the nature and climate crises, but time is short to meet the Government's targets. Any further delays in these farming schemes will make the task even harder," she said. "It's vital that we build farmers' resilience to climate and economic shocks and to enable food security in both the short and long term, and there is bullet-proof evidence that integrating nature into farming systems is vital for food production.

"ELM must be far more ambitious than previous schemes, which have been unable to stop wildlife losses," she added. "If Defra ditches its much-vaunted local nature recovery element of the scheme, it must ensure the revamped Countryside Stewardship dramatically accelerates nature restoration at speed, while rewarding farmers for doing the good stuff at scale."