Could e-cargo bikes combat the hidden cost of van deliveries?

New reports highlight how e-cargo bikes promise to slash emissions and congestion
Two separate reports this week have sought to argue that companies seeking to switch their delivery fleets to electric vans would be wise to consider whether e-cargo bikes could prove a greener and more...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial