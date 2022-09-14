Net Zero Festival: BCG's Bas Sudmeijer on how businesses can build resilience to the energy crisis

Bas Sudmeijer is a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's largest management consultancies, which is targeting net zero emissions by 2030 and driving climate action among its clients and stakeholders.

Based out of the US firm's London office, Sudmeijer leads on the BCG's climate and energy transition topics, and boasts vast experience in particular working with utility companies and oil and gas majors in Europe.

In his latest chat with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray (you can also watch last year's conversation here) Sudmeijer offers his take on the looming economic headwinds of the energy crisis and what it means for businesses facing soaring bills and increasingly ambitious climate commitments. He also touches on the importance of decarbonising and boosting climate resilience throughout company supply chains.

