Polestar Zero: 12 more firms join quest to deliver 'truly climate-neutral' car by 2030

Polestar's ambitions of producing a "truly climate-neutral car" by 2030 that boasts net zero emissions right across the supply chain have taken another step forward, with the addition of 12 new partners to the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) brand's Polestar Zero project.

The company first announced its ambitions to achieve zero carbon emissions throughout the entire production process for its EVs last year, before revealing plans earlier this year to team up with a raft of partners throughout the automotive supply chain to try and deliver on its goal.

In February it announced the first companies had signed up to work on Polestar Zero, including Swedish steelmaker SSAB - which is pioneering zero carbon steel production using green hydrogen - Norwegian aluminium producer and renewable hydroelectricity firm Hydro, automotive systems outfit ZF, automotive safety supplier Autoliv, and car lighting manufacturer ZKW.

Speaking to BusinessGreen earlier this year, Polestar's head of sustainability Fredrika Klarén described Polestar Zero as "one of the most important projects which we will drive during the coming decade - a flagship activity of our sustainability work".

And today Polestar announced a flurry of further partners had signed up to support the initiative, with each new supplier tapped to focus on certain key materials, components, and processes involved in the production of EVs, including areas such as plastics, composites, chemicals and metals.

The 12 new partners include Pensana, a UK-based start-up which is attempting to build the "world's first" sustainable magnet, metals, and rare earth minerals supply chain for use in the production of EVs and offshore wind.

Other companies joining Polestar Zero include Boilden, which has been tasked with decarbonising the EV supply chain for copper and other metals, Papershell, which has been tapped to focus on advanced fibre composite materials, and Sekab which develops bio-based chemicals, the firm said.

Bulten, meanwhile, has joined the project to develop greener fasteners; Hexpol TPE is set to provide expertise on developing soft polymer compounds; Plasman and YFPO are both set to focus on producing zero emission bumpers and exterior trims; and Ovasko is to focus on engineering steel from carbon-neutral and recycled resources, Polestar confirmed. In addition, Stilride has joined the initiative to focus on developing green metals and GG Group has joined to help develop sustainable cables and harnesses.

Also joining is Mistra Carbon Exit, a research consortium which analyses and demonstrates how the supply chains of buildings, infrastructure and transportation can be decarbonised.

POlestar's chief executive Thomas Inglenlath said the common goal of all partners in the initiative was "to decarbonise the complete supply chain and manufacturing process" for the EV industry.

"The real potential of electric cars will be fulfilled when we as an industry can say goodbye not just to tailpipe emissions, but production-related emissions as well," he explained. "We made a bold commitment 18 months ago when we launched the Polestar Zero project, and these strong partnerships show the steady progress towards our goal."

Polestar said it was now launching a second call for collaboration on Polestar Zero, which would seek "transformative solutions" to create man-made materials without any greenhouse gas emissions in the field of minerals and metals, bio-based chemicals and plastics, as well as other base materials.

Hans Pehrson, leader of the Polestar Zero project and former head of research and development at the Swedish EV firm, said he hoped the new partners for the project announced today would "help develop solutions that don't currently exist" and "embrace the challenge of finding new technologies".

"The next five years will be critical, and we need partners that will engage with the Polestar 0 project to ensure its success," he said. "We will also see spin-off effects across various industries when we address the challenges in the automotive sector with innovation and the development of climate-neutral supply chains throughout a wide array of base industries."