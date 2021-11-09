Schroders' Kate Rogers on measuring the impacts that will benefit investors and their grandchildren

clock • 1 min read

Industry Voice VIDEO: Schroders' Kate Rogers explains how measuring companies’ impacts could help protect profits and the planet

There is a new dimension to investing, according to Schroders' head of sustainability and wealth Kate Rogers.

"Traditionally we'd appraise investments on two dimensions: risk and return. But investing in this changing world means we need to consider a third dimension: impact," she says.

In the asset manager's latest MyStory video, Rogers shares how a growing social consciousness is raising the stakes for all investors. Developments from taxation and regulation to changing consumer choices are likely to influence companies' returns in the future.

Watch the video to see Rogers give real life examples to demonstrate the importance of impact-adjusted profits.

This article was sponsored by Schroders.

