The government has today announced it is to provide £210m of funding to support Rolls Royce plans to develop a fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs) in the UK, predicting the technology could play a major role in enabling the transition to net zero emissions.

The funding package is set to be matched by over £250m of private investment, which together should allow the project to further develop SMR design and take it through the regulatory processes to assess the suitability of potential deployment in the UK.

Advocates of SMRs argue their modular nature mean they have the potential to deliver zero emission power at lower cost and on faster timescales than large scale new nuclear plants, with each SMR capable of providing enough power for one million homes.

But critics argue the technology remains largely unproven and is likely to be subject to the same cost and time overruns that have afflicted large scale nuclear projects.

However, the government remains convinced the project proposed by Rolls Royce has the potential to curb emissions and enhance energy security, while complementing the UK's continued renewables roll out.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence," said Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "Small Modular Reactors offer exciting opportunities to cut costs and build more quickly, ensuring we can bring clean electricity to people's homes and cut our already-dwindling use of volatile fossil fuels even further.

"In working with Rolls Royce, we are proud to back the largest engineering collaboration the UK has ever seen - uniting some of the most respected and innovating organisations on the planet. Not only can we maximise British content, create new intellectual property and reinvigorate supply chains, but also position our country as a global leader in innovative nuclear technologies we can potentially export elsewhere."

The move was also welcomed by Rolls Royce Chief Executive Warren East who said the company had developed "a clean energy solution which can deliver cost competitive and scalable net zero power for multiple applications from grid and industrial electricity production to hydrogen and synthetic fuel manufacturing".

"The business could create up to 40,000 jobs, through UK deployment and export enabled growth," he added. "As a major shareholder in Rolls-Royce SMR, we will continue to support its path to successful deployment."

The announcement has been timed to coincide with Science, Innovation, and Gender day at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, where governments are set to announce a raft of new initiatives to support clean tech R&D efforts.

It also comes as Parliament considers the Nuclear Energy Financing Bill which establishes a new financing model for nuclear projects, known as the Regulated Asset Base (RAB), which would allow developers to generate subsidised revenues before a project is completed. The government has said the approach would help new nuclear projects attract a wider range of private investment, reducing build costs, consumers' energy bills, and Britain's reliance on overseas developers for finance. But campaigners have criticised the approach, arguing it effectively leaves billpayers taking on construction risk.

The support for SMRs was welcomed by Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, who said it represented a major step forward for the nascent technology.

"Match funding for Rolls-Royce SMR sends a huge signal to private investors that the government wants SMRs alongside new large-scale stations to hit net zero," he said. "It also shows investors that the government believes in nuclear as a green technology. Britain is leading the way in developing this technology, and as we move towards a low-carbon world, there is real opportunity to export to international markets."

In related news, the government yesterday published a raft of documents on the next phase of plans to deliver Net Zero Industrial Hubs in the UK through the development of a cluster of Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage projects.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) issued a call for submissions from organisations wanting to take part in Phase-2 of the CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process, following on from the completion of Phase-1 which saw the Hynet and the East Coast Cluster projects selected for government support.