Table Talk

Bananas are no joke
In her latest Table Talk column Louise Gray warns that choosing fairtrade, organic or Rainforest Alliance is no longer enough to save the humble banana

Waste not, want not
If we really want to solve the problem of food waste it is going to take more than eating wonky veg, argues Louise Gray, it is going to mean looking in your own fridge

What's the beef?
In the wake of the latest climate change report, red meat is back on the agenda as an answer to reducing carbon emissions - but, asks Louise Gray, is it really that simple?

My NY Resolution? Eat more local food
As we enter the New Year, millions of us will be struggling with food-related resolutions - But rather than go on a diet, why don't we aspire to think more about where our food comes from?