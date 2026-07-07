The vampire in AI: Why AI's thirst for energy should have every sustainability leader worried at night

writes Carbon Neutral Group CEO George Curtis
We all seem to talk about the carbon footprint of flying on a plane, food waste or fast fashion and some businesses across the globe have even built entire industries around measuring, reporting, and reducing...
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