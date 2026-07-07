The vampire in AI: Why AI's thirst for energy should have every sustainability leader worried at night

clock • 5 min read

writes Carbon Neutral Group CEO George Curtis

We all seem to talk about the carbon footprint of flying on a plane, food waste or fast fashion and some businesses across the globe have even built entire industries around measuring, reporting, and reducing...

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