Can the UK's data centre boom go green?

clock • 5 min read

Ensuring rapid growth in power-hungry data centres does not undermine climate targets is technically possible, but the UK needs a robust, coordinated strategy to turn them into a genuine green asset rather than a liability, writes Imperial Business School professor Christopher L Tucci

The UK's data centre sector is growing fast, and the pressure is on to ensure that growth does not come at the expense of the country's climate commitments. Recently, I contributed to a report published...

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