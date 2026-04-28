Can the UK's data centre boom go green?

Ensuring rapid growth in power-hungry data centres does not undermine climate targets is technically possible, but the UK needs a robust, coordinated strategy to turn them into a genuine green asset rather than a liability, writes Imperial Business School professor Christopher L Tucci
The UK's data centre sector is growing fast, and the pressure is on to ensure that growth does not come at the expense of the country's climate commitments. Recently, I contributed to a report published...
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