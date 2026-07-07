Study: Investment in crucial clean technologies 'not keeping pace' with climate goals

Roll out of grids and key clean technologies not moving fast enough to deliver the energy and climate security Europe needs, new study warns
The roll out of clean power capacity across Europe is continuing to accelerate, but the electricity's share of final energy demand has been stuck at just above 20 per cent for a decade, meaning the continent...
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