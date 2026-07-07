Tree Council launches £2.5m 'Trees Outside Woodland' planting fund

Defra-backed fund opens for a second year, after doubling support for tree, hedgerow, and orchard projects in England
The Tree Council has today invited tree, hedgerow, and orchard establishment projects in England to apply for grants from its £2.5m Trees Outside Woodland planting fund. Initiatives that boost biodiversity,...
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