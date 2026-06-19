The clean vs dirty divide in climate finance

clock • 4 min read

Selectively engaging with only the 'nice' parts of the emerging net zero economy can undermine integral solutions to climate resilience and ecosystem health, write investor and consultant Sinethemba Mafanya and Bonnie Chiu from The Social Investment Consultancy

Climate capital is flowing toward what looks investable: 'clean' parts of the climate economy such as forests, oceans, biodiversity and water. Meanwhile, businesses working in the 'dirty' areas of sanitation...

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