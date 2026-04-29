Sustainability claims: How businesses can navigate 'greenwashing' clampdowns

With environmental claims firmly under the microscope, Michelle Carvill from the Chartered Institute of Marketing offers six tips for firms to avoid falling foul of 'greenwashing' rules
In a world where it has become more important than ever for businesses to produce a higher return on investment, as budgets shrink and the economic climate becomes tougher to contend with, it may be easy...
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