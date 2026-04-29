Sustainability claims: How businesses can navigate 'greenwashing' clampdowns

clock • 4 min read

With environmental claims firmly under the microscope, Michelle Carvill from the Chartered Institute of Marketing offers six tips for firms to avoid falling foul of 'greenwashing' rules

In a world where it has become more important than ever for businesses to produce a higher return on investment, as budgets shrink and the economic climate becomes tougher to contend with, it may be easy...

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