Virgin Media O2 inks 10-year solar PPA with egg Power

Under agreement, egg Power will supply renewable energy from a new solar farm in Suffolk that is expected to be operational from 2027
Virgin Media O2 has signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with egg Power to supply the telco giant with solar power from the energy company's new solar farm in Suffolk, which is expected to become...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis