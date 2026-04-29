Virgin Media O2 inks 10-year solar PPA with egg Power

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Under agreement, egg Power will supply renewable energy from a new solar farm in Suffolk that is expected to be operational from 2027

Virgin Media O2 has signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with egg Power to supply the telco giant with solar power from the energy company's new solar farm in Suffolk, which is expected to become...

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