'The impacts are already severe': Almost all of Europe experienced above-average temperatures in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Climate and extreme-weather records tumbled last year as Europe cemented its place as the world's 'fastest-warming continent', annual State of the Climate report warns

At least 95 per cent of Europe endured above-average annual temperatures in 2025, which combined with a record low number of extreme cold days and below-average precipitation to result in a significant...

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