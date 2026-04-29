'The impacts are already severe': Almost all of Europe experienced above-average temperatures in 2025

Climate and extreme-weather records tumbled last year as Europe cemented its place as the world's 'fastest-warming continent', annual State of the Climate report warns
At least 95 per cent of Europe endured above-average annual temperatures in 2025, which combined with a record low number of extreme cold days and below-average precipitation to result in a significant...
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