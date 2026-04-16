Fossil fuel shortcuts offer long-term risks - but bioenergy can support real energy security

clock • 4 min read

The UK need not choose between reliability and decarbonisation - the focus should be on building a resilient, low-carbon energy system for the future, writes Helen Motwani from the REA

Faced with geopolitical instability, the volatile fossil fuel market and rising energy demand, policymakers are increasingly framing the clean energy transition as a trade-off: security versus decarbonisation....

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