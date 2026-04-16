Study: North Sea extraction would cost up to £80bn more than net zero pathway

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

EXCLUSIVE: New analysis reveals it could take up to 20 years to build the infrastructure needed for the UK to ‘max out’ the North Sea - and it would only reduce imports by two per cent

Maximising extraction of North Sea oil and gas would cost up to £80bn more than pursuing an accelerated roll out of clean energy infrastructure over the next 25 years and would have only a marginal impact...

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