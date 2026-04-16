Study: North Sea extraction would cost up to £80bn more than net zero pathway

EXCLUSIVE: New analysis reveals it could take up to 20 years to build the infrastructure needed for the UK to ‘max out’ the North Sea - and it would only reduce imports by two per cent
Maximising extraction of North Sea oil and gas would cost up to £80bn more than pursuing an accelerated roll out of clean energy infrastructure over the next 25 years and would have only a marginal impact...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis