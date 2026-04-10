Carbon removal lessons from Denmark: A reality check for the UK

clock • 4 min read
Credit: LSE
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Credit: LSE

Policy ambition for CDR must align with technological readiness, writes Leonie Meissner from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require the large-scale deployment of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) to capture and store atmospheric carbon dioxide. And, given the nascence of CDR, targeted policies...

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