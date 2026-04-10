Study: UK electricity becoming more 'British' due to homegrown renewables

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UK electricity is increasingly homegrown, helping to reduce the need for fossil fuel imports and better therefore protecting Britain from global price shocks, according to the ECIU

The UK's electricity supply has become more "British" in the past year, due to higher proportion of power generated from domestic sources helping to curb overseas fossil fuel imports, the Energy and Climate...

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