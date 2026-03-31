Britain's grid isn't ready for 'plug-in' solar - but it could be

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Open Climate Fix
Image:

Credit: Open Climate Fix

Plug-and-play solar panels can help democratise energy, but they also add layers of complexity for power grid networks, writes Open Climate Fix CEO Dan Travers

Soon, British shoppers will be able to pick up solar panels on the middle aisle at Lidl, alongside their Le Creuset dupes and American-themed hot dogs. Plug-and-play, domestic solar is going mainstream...

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