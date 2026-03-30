Environment Agency reports record number of water company inspections

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Environment Agency reports record number of water company inspections

Agency reveals number of inspections more than doubled to over 10,000 last year, as crackdown on sewage pollution continues

The Environment Agency will tomorrow provide an update on its expanding water company inspection regime, confirming it carried out a record 10,000 inspections of water industry assets last year. The...

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