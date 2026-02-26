Study: Two thirds of local authorities are not confident they will reach net zero by 2050

Budget constraints seen as most significant barrier to decarbonisation for eight-in-10 local authorities, new FOI requests reveal
Two-thirds of local authorities in England are not confident they will achieve net zero targets by 2050, with 79 per cent citing budgetary constraints as a significant barrier to their decarbonisation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis