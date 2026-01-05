Why sustainable and plant-based food manufacturing will rely on an agile approach in 2026

Cost pressures and other market forces have increased the complexity of sustainability-led food and beverage manufacturing - but there is a clear path forward, writes Jonas B. Borrit from NIRAS
Manufacturers across Europe have faced a significant challenge from a range of different market forces in recent years. Over the course of 2025 alone, the ever-changing US tariff policy has caused supply...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis