'Early momentum is encouraging': First year of European Green Bond Standard delivers over €22bn of issuances

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
EUGBS transactions achieve 'robust oversubscription' in 2025, but standard captures small fraction of taxonomy-aligned investment, study finds

A year on from the launch of European Green Bond Standard (EUGBS) over €22bn of bonds have been issued in line with the new label, according to research released today by the Institute for Energy Economics...

