'Early momentum is encouraging': First year of European Green Bond Standard delivers over €22bn of issuances

EUGBS transactions achieve 'robust oversubscription' in 2025, but standard captures small fraction of taxonomy-aligned investment, study finds
A year on from the launch of European Green Bond Standard (EUGBS) over €22bn of bonds have been issued in line with the new label, according to research released today by the Institute for Energy Economics...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis