Investing in regenerative agriculture is critical for future-proofing our food system

clock • 3 min read

Transitioning to regenerative practices is not simple for farmers - it takes time, patience, and consistent backing, from both the private and public sectors, writes Innocent Drinks' Estelle Gayout

Healthy soil is the foundation of every fruit and vegetable we grow. However, years of intensive farming, combined with rising temperatures, are degrading the very ecosystems we rely on for food. If current...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

'Significant progress': Cornish Lithium secures £35m funding boost
Supply chain

'Significant progress': Cornish Lithium secures £35m funding boost

Pioneering UK lithium developer prepares to advance projects to next stage of development, following fresh equity funding from the National Wealth Fund

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 October 2025 • 2 min read
Climate tech supply chain platform Mondra raises $10m in series A funding
Supply chain

Climate tech supply chain platform Mondra raises $10m in series A funding

AI-powered supply chain intelligence provider aims to help food industry accelerate net zero transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 October 2025 • 2 min read
PepsiCo and Soil Capital team up for rapeseed regenerative farming push
Supply chain

PepsiCo and Soil Capital team up for rapeseed regenerative farming push

New partnership will cover 35,000 acres of farmland, aiming to improve soil health, enhance water efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 22 October 2025 • 3 min read