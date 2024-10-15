The £22bn question: How to align CCS policy with climate and energy security goals

clock • 6 min read

Labour's £22bn pledge for CCS is a welcome step, but more nuanced policy is required to deliver a decarbonised and resilient energy system, argues the Grantham Institute's Esin Serin

When the Climate Change Committee (CCC) first recommended a net zero target for the UK in 2019, it concluded that carbon capture and storage (CCS) was a ‘necessity, not an option'. In 2021, the Conservative...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

15 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

Government welcomes £1.1bn plan to expand Stansted Airport capacity

14 October 2024 • 4 min read
03

Investment Summit: Labour promises deregulation drive to unlock clean energy boom

14 October 2024 • 7 min read
04

Meta pledges to secure at least $35m of carbon removal contracts

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
05

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: How to participate in the PPA boom

10 October 2024 • 1 min read

More on CCS

'Reigniting our industrial heartlands': Government confirms £22bn funding for carbon capture hubs
CCS

'Reigniting our industrial heartlands': Government confirms £22bn funding for carbon capture hubs

Funding and industry agreements set to kick start series of carbon capture, transport, and storage projects across the North East and North West of England from 2028

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 October 2024 • 6 min read
'EU first': RepAir and C-Questra unveil plans for direct air CO2 removal project
CCS

'EU first': RepAir and C-Questra unveil plans for direct air CO2 removal project

Carbon tech firms tout scheme to capture 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030 at site just outside Paris

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 August 2024 • 3 min read
Study: Separate carbon removal budget needed to meet global climate goals
CCS

Study: Separate carbon removal budget needed to meet global climate goals

University of Oxford academics make case for separate carbon removal budget alongside emissions budget in order to help meet global climate goals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 August 2024 • 4 min read