When it comes to circularity, the fashion industry can learn from tech pioneers

clock • 4 min read

Fashion retailers committed to circularity need to offer customers an easy way to trade in products for refurbishment, writes Alchemy's James Murdock

We're seeing an increase in the use of the word 'circular' recently. The most recent company to join in is John Lewis, which last month unveiled a new 'circular' clothing and bedding collection designed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
02

OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer

15 July 2024 • 2 min read
03

National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
04

'Seismic shift': Science Museum ends partnership with oil and gas giant Equinor

15 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

15 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on Waste

Evian serves up re-fillable mineral water for tennis fans at Wimbledon
Waste

Evian serves up re-fillable mineral water for tennis fans at Wimbledon

Waste saving initiative follows successful pilot last year where players were offered Evian water refills on court

Amber Rolt
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read
John Lewis unveils 'circular' clothing and bedding collection
Waste

John Lewis unveils 'circular' clothing and bedding collection

Retailer says 20-piece collection is designed to minimise waste and maximise product longevity

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 June 2024 • 2 min read
Pact including Coca-Cola, Nestlé moves 2025 plastic reduction goals to 2030
Waste

Pact including Coca-Cola, Nestlé moves 2025 plastic reduction goals to 2030

The absence of federal standards is hindering the progress of the US Plastics Pact, according to the group

Elsa Wenzel, GreenBiz.com
clock 14 June 2024 • 5 min read