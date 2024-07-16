New TotalEnergies and SSE joint venture to create 300 'EV hubs' in UK and Ireland

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president of new mobility and marketing, TotalEnergies (L) and Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE (R)
Image:

New firm Source targets 20 per cent of UK and Ireland EV charging market with deployment of up to 3,000 high power charge points

TotalEnergies and SSE have today launched a new entrant into the UK and Ireland's increasingly competitive electric vehicle (EV) charging market in a bid to capture a 20 per cent market share over the...

More on Automotive

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward
Automotive

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

Sir Robert McAlpine tapped to lead delivery of Tata Group's EV battery cell manufacturing project in Bridgwater, which is slated to open in 2026

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 July 2024 • 3 min read
How the ZEV mandate could incentivise safer, more energy efficient cars
Automotive

How the ZEV mandate could incentivise safer, more energy efficient cars

The UK has a major opportunity to use an existing policy tool to reverse the worrying trend towards the supersizing of vehicles, writes Nodum's Ben Macdonald

Ben Macdonald, Nodum
clock 18 July 2024 • 4 min read
Nissan to sell Acciona-made electric 'nanocars' and e-motorcycles in UK
Automotive

Nissan to sell Acciona-made electric 'nanocars' and e-motorcycles in UK

New tie-up gives automaker rights to sell and service EV product range made by Spanish infrastructure giant Acciona

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 July 2024 • 2 min read