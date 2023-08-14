Net zero without biomass? Forget it

The Biomass Strategy is a welcome boost for the sector, but the UK can and must go further, writes REA's Nina Skorupska

We will not get to net zero without biomass. Every feasible pathway to decarbonise our economy has a crucial role for biomass, whether in power, transport, heat, industry, or all of the above. Transitioning...

More on Biomass

Woody biomass is a feedstock for biofuels | Credit: iStock
Biomass

'Its future potential is extraordinary': What is in the UK's new Biomass Strategy?

Ministers have doubled down on their support for nascent biomass and carbon capture technologies in a new roadmap for the sector

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 August 2023 • 8 min read
Drax pauses £2bn BECCS scheme, as it awaits 'firm' government policy framework
Biomass

Drax pauses £2bn BECCS scheme, as it awaits 'firm' government policy framework

Power generator suspends £2bn bioenergy with carbon capture and storage project in Yorkshire until government stance is clarified

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 March 2023 • 2 min read
Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Biomass

Drax posts bumper profits, sets sights on carbon removal project pipeline

But renewable energy giant faces fresh criticism from green groups over subsidy support and biomass sourcing claims

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 February 2023 • 3 min read