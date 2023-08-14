Biomass Strategy: Energy industry urges government to deliver 'workable routes to market' for BECCS

Biomass is a broad term for a host of natural energy feedstocks such as wood pellets, algae and seaweed | Credit: iStock

A group of energy sector trade bodies have urged the government to set out "workable routes to market" for bioenergy and carbon capture and storage (BECCS), if the technology is to play a key role in supporting the UK's climate goals.

Energy UK, the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), and the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) are among seven trade bodies to have signed a letter calling on the government to "act now" to ensure BECCS can be delivered at scale in the UK.

Other trade bodies backing the letter published on Friday include The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), the Wood Recyclers Association, the UK Pellet Council and the Coalition for Negative Emissions.

It follows the publication of the long-awaited Biomass Strategy last Thursday, in which the government touted BECCS as "a major route" for delivering the engineered greenhouse gas removals required for the UK to eventually achieve net zero emissions. The technology opens up the potential to deliver so-called 'negative emissions', by using sustainable biomass feedstock alongside carbon capture technology to sequester more carbon than that emitted during the process of burning the biomass to generate energy.

The trade bodies welcomed the "strong evidence-based approach" taken by government in its Biomass Strategy, which they said could send positive signals to market for potential players in emerging BECCS supply chains.

"The Biomass Strategy provides confidence to these established low carbon industries, ensuring skills, supply chains and jobs are maintained," the letter notes. "It also helps push forward policies to deliver strategically important innovations including bioenergy carbon and storage (BECCS), sustainable aviation fuels and bio-hydrogen production pathways, critical to delivering net zero."

But in the letter, which was addressed to Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart, the energy trade groups also warned there was an "urgent need to go further" in the coming months if BECCS is to stand a chance of becoming a major player in the UK's nascent carbon removals arsenal.

"It is critical that ministers provide workable routes to market for 'negative emissions' made possible by combining bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)," the letter states. "This proven technology removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, directly addressing the cause of our hotter climate.

"The government must act now to make it possible to deliver BECCS at all scales, or we will be left without a crucial tool for tackling climate change."

In last week's Biomass Strategy, the government said biomass energy and BECCS could play a major role in delivering energy security and reducing the country's emissions.

It notes that "well-regulated BECCS can achieve its objective to deliver negative emissions and ensure positive outcomes for people, the environment and the climate" and contends that "almost all" biomass uses could deploy "some level of BECCS", provided they are sited correctly. And it notes that BECCS could be "a major route" for delivering the engineered greenhouse gas removals required for the UK to eventually achieve net zero emissions.

But BECCS remains controversial among some environmental campaign groups, which have questioned the sustainability of burning biomass feedstocks such as wood from managed forests to generate energy, and the ability of the sector to deliver promised emissions savings. Such concerns are further compounded by some additional fears about the viability of carbon capture technologies at scale.

Responding to last week's letter from energy trade bodies, the government stressed that sustainability was "at the heart of this strategy", and that it would seek to ensure "only the highest standards" underpinned the industry.

"When used carefully, sustainable biomass is a versatile resource and a potential alternative to fossil fuels for power, heating and transport," the government said in a statement. "Our new strategy sets out the role this can play in multiple UK sectors, such as industry and aviation, and alongside carbon capture and storage, it will help cut emissions while creating jobs, growing the economy and strengthening Britain's energy security."

In related news, oil and gas developer Perenco UK has announced it is pressing ahead with plans to develop a carbon capture and storage project in the south North Sea.

Perenco UK and project partner Carbon Catalyst were awarded a license to develop the Poseidon CCS project in the Leman gas field last May, as part of the North Sea Transition Authority's (NSTA's) first competitive carbon storage licensing round.

This morning, the company announced it had formally accepted the license, after successfully completing a number of necessary license provision reviews managed by the NSTA.

The oil and gas firm said the project would come online by 2029, with initial injection rates to be circa 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per annum, rising to 10 million tonnes per annum by 2030 and peaking at 40 million tonnes per annum by 2040.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage Perenco UK's deep experience of gas operations by developing a project that will help to support the UK's energy transition, generate highly skilled jobs locally and nationally, and actively facilitate the government's net zero targets," said Jo White, general manager at Perenco UK. "We look forward to working with all stakeholders to deliver this strategic project."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.