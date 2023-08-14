Blue-chip bosses call on UK trade groups to establish sector-based net zero plans

There are estimated to be 5.5 million small businesses in the UK | Credit: iStock

Industry leaders and Ministers on the government-backed Net Zero Council have today called on trade groups across the country to develop sectoral emission reduction plans, as they published new guidelines for how organisations can drive decarbonisation among their members.

The Council - which includes the bosses of the Co-op, HSBC, Siemens and Cemex - has urged all sectors to develop ambitious net zero roadmaps aligned with its framework, which sets out how firms can work collaboratively and individually on decarbonising.

The 'Business Sector Roadmap Criteria' guidelines recommend firms set credible net zero strategies showing reduction pathways for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions, show clear plans and actions required to deliver on those goals, and to publicly report on progress backed b independent assessments to ensure credibility.

Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said the framework, developed in partnership with sustainability consultancy the Broadway Initiative, was designed for organisations "working to articulate a credible roadmap to net zero, on a sector by sector basis".

"None of us will get to net zero without all of us getting to net zero, so ensuring that every business and every sector has a clear plan for delivering this non-negotiable target is key," she said.

It came as the government also launched a new website today that aims to help the UK's 5.5 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) reduce their climate impact and cut bills.

SMEs are under growing pressure to shrink their climate impact from customers and the larger companies they supply to. However, they typically have fewer resources to put towards efforts to decarbonise than larger firms, despite the significant energy bill savings on offer through the installation of clean energy technologies. A lack of accessible support, tools and guidance are often cited as major barriers preventing small and medium sized businesses from committing and working towards climate goals.

The new UK Business Climate Hub, officially launched today and backed by the Net Zero Council, offers a range of advice and tools designed to help businesses measure, track and report on their emissions while saving money, including a carbon calculator.

Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart welcomed the launch of the online Hub, which he described as "a one-stop-shop for businesses to find practical advice to reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy bills."

"More and more businesses are recognising the business benefits of reaching net zero and we're determined to empower them to do so," he said.

As well as helping bosses measure and report on their emissions, the site is to provide support to firms about how to switch employee modes of transport and paying less for company EVs; getting business grants, green loans and financing for a retrofit; purchasing and installing an air source heat pump and generating green energy with a wind turbine and selling it back to the grid, the government said.

The hub is also set to include advice for how firms can reduce emissions from farming and land use, buy credible carbon offsets, establish low-carbon product labels and certifications and reduce waste and recycle more.

The Broadway Initiative, which developed the website, said the website offered "one single, easy to find point of information that all net zero champions can signpost to their UK SME members and clients".

"The UK Business Climate Hub provides a front door for advice for businesses on how to reduce carbon emissions and succeed on the journey to net zero," said Broadway Initiative Convenor Ed Lockhart. "Through collaboration and partnership, we have created a widely accepted single point of information. Now we need to keep on improving the content and promote it widely so as many businesses as possible can benefit."

The UK-specific content for the site was originally developed by a raft of experts on business decarbonisation and business associations, all of whom were convened by the Broadway Initiative in response to a request by the Federation of Small Businesses.

"SMEs recognise their role in net zero but many still find it challenging to access the relevant support and resources to play their part," said Martin McTague, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses. "This new official platform for advice and support will really help.

"In addition to helping small firms become more energy and resource efficient, the hub also has the opportunity to empower small firms to take ambitious steps towards net zero, ultimately ensuring that they also benefit from the economic opportunities created in a net zero economy."

The government said the UK Business Climate Hub is the official UK partner of the SME Climate Hub, a global initiative founded by the We Mean Business Coalition and the Exponential Roadmap Initiative designed to encourage small and medium sized businesses to take climate action.

