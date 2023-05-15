Green shipping corridors must not strand island states

Plans being drawn up to incentivise low-carbon shipping must be inclusive and equitable, warns Tuvalu government official Asela Peneueta
Tuvalu, along with other atoll nations, is amongst those most impacted by climate change and yet the least responsible for it, so we eagerly await action from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.