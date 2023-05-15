Successful UK e-scooter trials spark calls for legalisation

Green mobility campaigners have called for the "urgent" legalisation of shared e-scooters, after publishing results of a successful and wide-ranging trial roll-out of the increasingly popular zero emission technology.

Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK) last week published an open letter to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, calling for a swift overhaul of public transport legislation to enable the wider roll out of shared scooter services.

The letter followed the publication of a report by the charity, which showed over two million people used shared e-scooters over the course of a two and a half year trial in 31 locations.

In the letter, CoMoUK wrote: "Shared e-scooters in the UK have proven themselves to have a strong contribution to make to decarbonisation, inclusion and enjoyment in transport in the two-and-a-half years of their operation to date. They are far more than a flash in the pan."

"I am therefore writing to you to express our continued disappointment in delays to the planned legalisation of e-scooters, and to strongly urge you to bring forward legislation in a Transport Bill in the forthcoming King's Speech."

Currently, the trial schemes are the only legal way to use e-scooters in public spaces, with personal vehicles technically only permitted on private property.

The report on the trial revealed that 34 million rides were made using publicly available e-scooters from providers like Lime, Zipp, and Voi, with only one serious injury in every 500,000 trips. In contrast, privately owned scooters accounted for over 80 per cent of recorded e-scooter related accidents.

"Used properly, e-scooters are a very safe form of transport and a key part of the shared transport mix that will help people save money and cut emissions," said CoMoUK's Richard Dilks. "But the UK is the only developed nation without permanent legality for e-scooters.

"The government must urgently deliver on its promise to legalise and regulate e-scooters so that they can be introduced across the UK and ensure we do not miss out on this golden opportunity."

Addressing the transport secretary, CoMoUK called for the government to "stop treating e-scooters as cars" and use legislation to create a new class of vehicle with defined standards and speed limits.

It also demanded better transport and parking infrastructure for shared e-scooters to help further reduce the risk of accidents and address complaints that scooters can create obstructions on pavements.

In addition, the letter called from better communication from the government to distinguish between shared scooter trials and the currently illegal use of privately owned e-scooters.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: "Safety will always be our top priority, and e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road outside of our trials, which are designed to explore the best ways of protecting riders and pedestrians while exploring their benefits."

The government intends to introduce primary legislation that would create a new Low speed Zero Emission Vehicle (LZEV) category which is distinct from the cycle and motor vehicle categories "when parliamentary time allows".

However, green groups remain concerned the government has not yet confirmed when the legislation will be tabled, especially given the controversial recent cuts to active travel budgets.

