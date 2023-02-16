Breaking down where CCUS investment needs to flow

As demand for carbon capture technologies soars, there are number of challenges around capturing, processing and storing carbon that need to be cracked, writes Pall Corporation's Lara Heberle
Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is increasingly regarded as a key part of the global strategy for reaching net zero by 2050 and is set to play a vital role in mitigating the adverse effects...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial