Cecilia Keating
Conscious quitting? Employees turned off by weak corporate sustainability plans, survey finds

Survey backed by former Unilever boss Paul Polman suggests workers are ready to walk out on companies over their values

Two thirds of British employees are not satisfied by businesses' efforts to tackle environmental and social challenges, according to research published today.

A survey commissioned by former Unilever boss Paul Polman suggests employers' ethics and sustainability are under significant scrutiny from an increasingly restless workforce.

Two thirds of employees said they wanted to work for companies trying to have a positive impact of the world, but even more - 68 per cent - said that current efforts by businesses to tackle environmental and social challenges were falling short.

More than three quarters of respondents said employers' values and commitment to tackling environmental and social challenges were key criteria when they selected a job.

The survey, which canvassed the opinions of 2,000 people working in companies with more than 250 employees, also reveals 45 per cent of all respondents said they would consider resigning if employers do not align with their own values.

More than a third of participants reported having already resigned from another position for this reason.

Polman, now a high-proile advocate for responsible business practices, said the results should be a "wake-up call" to businesses.

"Times have changed and employees no longer want outdated corporate social responsibility initiatives and a lack of action. Unsatisfied and unmotivated employees recognise the power is in the hands of the CEOs," he said. "They want to work for companies which work to tackle the world's greatest challenges, and they want to play their part - or they'll leave." 

A separate survey of Gen Z employees, who currently make up roughly 10 per cent of the UK's working population, suggested younger workers were even more engaged with their company's values than older colleagues. Two thirds of respondents said they would be less motivated at work if their company's values did not align with their own.

 Sharan Burrow, former general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, urged companies to "be courageous" and transform their businesses in partnership with their employees.

"Gen Z wants to join them on this journey and to be a part of the solution to tackle climate change, ensure rights are respected through their supply change and that inequality is effectively addressed," she said. "CEOs must embrace this partnership and they'll be rewarded with a more satisfied and motivated workforce."

The survey also suggests that anxiety about the future of the planet and society trumps is even more intense than concern around paying bills, with 69 per cent of respondents citing the former as a major concern against just 41 per cent for the latter.

Carbon Clean inks CCUS deal with Ørsted for green shipping fuel plant

UK's global offshore wind lead squeezed despite near 100GW pipeline

