Why growing numbers of firms think mandatory biodiversity risk reporting is needed

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Results of CDP's latest climate questionnaire reveal growing concern about nature risks is not yet translating into real-world actions from businesses

As governments prepare to weigh proposals for mandatory corporate nature disclosure rules at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit next week, the latest data from environmental disclosure platform CDP has highlighted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Regulators Pioneer Fund: Green projects secure multi-million pound funding boost

Essar Oil UK unveils plans for £360m carbon capture plant at Stanlow refinery

Most read
01

'All the pieces are in place': IEA tips global heat pump market for rapid growth

30 November 2022 • 5 min read
02

'Landmark achievement': Rolls-Royce and easyJet hail successful hydrogen jet engine test

28 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

Forget me not: The importance of COP15

30 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

'Into the Wild': New report highlights 'critical and urgent' need to deliver nature-based finance

30 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

Not all carbon removals are created equally

29 November 2022 • 7 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Into the Wild': New report highlights 'critical and urgent' need to deliver nature-based finance
Biodiversity

'Into the Wild': New report highlights 'critical and urgent' need to deliver nature-based finance

New analysis from Association for Financial Markets in Europe and EY explores how more finance can be channelled towards nature-related projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 November 2022 • 4 min read
Forget me not: The importance of COP15
Biodiversity

Forget me not: The importance of COP15

The RSPB's Mark Varney sets out why the outcome of the upcoming biodiversity talks in Montreal matters for anyone with a stake in the UK food system

Mark Varney, RSPB
clock 30 November 2022 • 4 min read
COP15: Pressure mounts on UK to bolster nature protection ahead of critical global summit
Biodiversity

COP15: Pressure mounts on UK to bolster nature protection ahead of critical global summit

PM faces calls to attend Montreal Summit and publish overdue domestic nature goals, as research highlights benefits of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 November 2022 • 8 min read