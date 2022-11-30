Why growing numbers of firms think mandatory biodiversity risk reporting is needed

Results of CDP's latest climate questionnaire reveal growing concern about nature risks is not yet translating into real-world actions from businesses
As governments prepare to weigh proposals for mandatory corporate nature disclosure rules at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit next week, the latest data from environmental disclosure platform CDP has highlighted...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial