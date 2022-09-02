Businesses should use their power and budget to build back biodiversity

Ground Control's Jason Knights charts the ways firms can take action to protect and enhance the UK's natural capital, regardless of whether they have access to green space or not
While the news that a date for the UN COP 15 biodiversity summit has been confirmed for December is welcome, the slow progress of the pre-meeting in Nairobi with 196 nations is less so. Marco Lambertini,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial